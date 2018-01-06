Preparations for the cold weather conditions

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Just one week into the new year and temperatures are already into the negatives.

Saturday we spoke with Dayle Bailey of The Maysville Do It Center, regarding preparations and the necessities for tackling snow this winter

“When you know there’s a storm coming like we’re going to have this weekend and the early part of the week, you can put down ice melt or rock salt in advance. That will help keep your walks and stuff from getting slick,” said Bailey.

While some spend these chilly days shoveling and preparing for upcoming storms, we caught up with one Cambridge resident who says she just came out to enjoy something warm from The Treehouse Coffee House.

“This is my first time here. We’re getting coffee and going home, that’s pretty much it,” said Cambridge resident, Alexis Glover.

Although The city of Zanesville is required to plow the main roads and around the neighborhoods, Bailey says that your driveway and sidewalk are your responsibility.

“The city’s responsibility is the streets. your sidewalks out in front of your house are your own responsibility. As far as the end of your driveway, it’s kind of up to you to keep them clean because when the city comes down and plows, more than likely they’re going to plow the end of your driveway in but that’s also your property and your responsibility,” said Bailey.

If you have yet to do so, be sure to get down to the nearest hardware store and purchase everything you’ll need to get through this winter season.