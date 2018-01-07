Saturday’s Scores

|PREP BASKETBALL
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Algonquin (Jacobs) 52, Crystal Lake South 37
Altamont 74, Woodlawn 55
Amboy 62, Ashton-Franklin Center 54
Annawan 58, Byron 47
Aurora (West Aurora) 58, DeKalb 43
Batavia 78, Plainfield South 55
Belvidere North 63, Belvidere 62
Bloomington 74, Decatur MacArthur 66
Bloomington Central Catholic 66, Clinton 38
Bloomington Christian 45, Lexington 37
Breese Mater Dei 35, Alton Marquette 34
Buffalo Grove 73, Grayslake North 62
Burlington Central 73, Woodstock 44
Carlyle 63, Staunton 26
Cary-Grove 53, Huntley 44
Casey-Westfield 80, North Clay 44
Champaign Judah Christian 88, Hartsburg-Emden 57
Chatham Glenwood 41, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 39, OT
Chicago (Hope) 42, Michigan City, Ind. 34
Chicago (Lane) 67, Maine East 59
Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 70, Rantoul 54
Chrisman 54, Shiloh 37
Chrisman 60, Tri-County 52
Cissna Park 73, Danville Schlarman 29
Cumberland 70, Maroa-Forsyth 49
Curie 57, Muskegon, Mich. 48
Danville 93, Galesburg 67
DePaul College Prep 46, St. Francis 33
East Peoria 73, Midwest Central 58
Eldorado 66, Mt. Carmel 49
Evergreen Park 65, Lawrenceville 35
Fairfield 68, Red Hill 61
Fenwick 58, De La Salle 45
Freeport (Aquin) 47, Dakota 29
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57, Hoopeston Area High School 45
Goreville 74, Vienna 41
Grant 63, Niles Notre Dame 57
Graves Co., Ky. 67, Macon Meridian 59
Hamilton, Tenn. 65, Whitney Young 56
Hamilton County 46, Norris City (NCOE) 28
Harrisburg 55, Marion 53, OT
Illini Bluffs 56, Athens 51
Indian Creek 72, Oregon 45
Julian 73, Rich East 72
Lanark Eastland 63, Scales Mound 44
Lincoln 45, Harlan 25
Loyola 52, Lakes Community 35
Macomb 67, Canton 54
Mahomet-Seymour 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49
Maine South 58, Minooka 42
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Rock Island 52
Marmion 66, St. Francis de Sales 53
McHenry 68, Crystal Lake Central 48
Metea Valley 54, Lake Park 40
Metro-East Lutheran 73, Dieterich 48
Monticello 66, Stanford Olympia 39
Naperville North 75, Naperville Neuqua Valley 54
Nashville 40, Okawville 28
Neoga 38, Okaw Valley 33
Newton 62, Cowden-Herrick 55
Normal Community 61, Morton 59
Oak Park River Forest 66, York 61
Ottawa 60, Morris 36
Pearl City 54, Galena 26
Peoria (H.S.) 67, Richwoods 51
Pinckneyville 67, Vandalia 46
Plainfield North 39, Deerfield 34
Pope County 57, Gallatin County 40
Prairie Ridge 39, Dundee-Crown 37
Quest Academy 71, Decatur St. Teresa 68
Quincy Notre Dame 60, Pittsfield 43
Red Bud 52, Marissa 26
Rich Central 55, Schaumburg 45
Rochelle 58, Mendota 40
Rockford Lutheran 69, East Moline United 64
Sesser-Valier 74, Trico 42
Sherrard 43, Erie 39
St. Ignatius 68, Francis Parker 37
St. Joseph-Ogden 98, Shelbyville 66
St. Patrick 43, IC Catholic 41
St. Viator 85, Mather 61
Sterling Newman 86, Reed-Custer 69
Teutopolis 101, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 34
Tolono Unity 45, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35
Watseka (coop) 61, Downs Tri-Valley 56
West Carroll 50, Warren 18
West Frankfort 55, Sparta 50
Wethersfield 64, Henry 31
Wheaton Warrenville South 43, Waubonsie Valley 33
Willowbrook 60, Hinsdale Central 48
Wilmington 53, Grant Park 51, OT
|Clinton Shootout
Bartonville (Limestone) 59, Rochester 48
Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 75, Sangamon Valley 28
|Hancock County Tournament
Illini West (Carthage) 50, Keokuk, Iowa 38
Mendon Unity 39, Augusta Southeastern 30
|Highland Optimist Shootout Tournament
Belleville West 68, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 51
Chaminade, Mo. 107, Morgan Park 94
Highland 57, Columbia 52
Rockhurst, Mo. 53, Edwardsville 50
Vashon, Mo. 67, Champaign Central 64
Whitfield, Mo. 63, Carbondale 62, OT
|Mohawk Classic Tournament
Carlinville 50, Edinburg (Coop) BK 39
Raymond Lincolnwood 59, Mulberry Grove 40
|Rock Falls Shootout
Rock Falls 61, Sterling 50
Winnebago 72, Providence-St. Mel 67
|Rock Island Tournament
Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Rock Island 52
Moline 44, Highland Park 38
|Tamms Egyptian Shootout
Lovejoy 51, Century 35
Lovejoy 51, Crab Orchard 35
|Winchester Tournament
Barry (Western) 65, Winchester (West Central) 53
Camp Point Central 39, Liberty 35
Concord (Triopia) 59, Carrollton 50
Jacksonville Routt 70, Griggsville-Perry 39
Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 54, Pleasant Hill 39
North Greene 46, Rushville-Industry 33
Payson Seymour 66, Calhoun 49
Petersburg PORTA 57, Greenfield-Northwestern 45
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Altamont 51, Woodlawn 28
Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49, Alton Marquette 46
Belvidere North 62, Belvidere 56
Bloomington 30, Champaign Centennial 18
Blue Ridge 62, Decatur Christian 8
Breese Central 48, Teutopolis 47
Breese Mater Dei 68, Waterloo 34
Bureau Valley 46, Fulton 24
Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 46, Oneida (ROWVA) 30
Cahokia 53, Marion 44
Carbondale 47, Centralia 38
Centralia Christ Our Rock 55, Springfield Lutheran 41
Champaign Central 60, Urbana 56
Chatham Glenwood 60, Decatur MacArthur 41
Cissna Park 43, Hoopeston Area High School 29
Clinton 66, North Boone 45
Clinton, Wis. 66, North Boone 45
Columbia 36, Triad 19
Cumberland 41, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 38
Danville Schlarman 54, Simeon 50
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 39, Midland 27
Evanston Township 47, Loyola 43
Fenwick 69, Johnsburg 55
Fisher 50, Urbana University 12
Flora 52, Effingham St. Anthony 48
Freeburg 37, Okawville 30
Geneva 55, Maine West 53
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54, Gilman Iroquois West 44
Glenbard North 41, Naperville Neuqua Valley 39
Glenbard West 44, Proviso West 39
Graves Co., Ky. 69, Mounds Meridian 34
Grayslake Central 67, North Chicago 33
Grayslake North 45, Rich South 27
Gurnee Warren 52, Waukegan 29
Hamilton County 49, DuQuoin 33
Huntley 42, Crystal Lake South 34
Illini Bluffs 42, Athens 31
Lawrenceville 57, Fairfield 51
Lebanon 48, Highland 41
Lisle (Benet Academy) 44, Homewood-Flossmoor 26
Marist 49, Stevenson 35
Mendota 52, Streator 24
Montini 64, Milwaukee King, Wis. 63
Munster, Ind. 64, Thornton Fractional South 15
Murphysboro 35, Anna-Jonesboro 28
Naperville Central 61, Lake Park 54
Nazareth 63, Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa 46
Nokomis 53, Staunton 26
Normal Community 50, Peoria Notre Dame 40
Oregon 47, Indian Creek 27
Ottawa 44, DeKalb 37
Ottawa Marquette 46, Seneca 39
Pana 63, Roxana 38
Peoria (H.S.) 46, Normal West 42
Piasa Southwestern 45, McGivney Catholic High School 30
Plano 44, Somonauk 28
Richland Center, Wis. 57, Galena 52
Richwoods 63, Danville 34
River Forest Trinity 61, New Trier 50
Riverdale 45, Monmouth United 15
Riverton 41, Pawnee 20
Rochester 80, Springfield Southeast 48
Rockford Boylan 68, Machesney Park Harlem 33
Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 81, Jacksonville 17
Salem 64, Olney (Richland County) 63, OT
Shiloh 57, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 56
Springfield 60, Normal University 33
Springfield Lanphier 62, Eisenhower 22
St. Edward 57, Byron 43
St. Ignatius 59, Fremd 55
Sullivan 51, Neoga 25
Sycamore 54, LaSalle-Peru 41
Taft 45, Chicago Resurrection 39
Tri-County 50, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 31
Tuscola 37, Tolono Unity 24
Vandalia 36, Pinckneyville 30
Watseka (coop) 44, Milford 31
Wethersfield 52, Abingdon 27
Wheaton North 56, Waubonsie Valley 45
Wheaton Warrenville South 49, Naperville North 33
Wilmington 28, Grant Park 25
Woodstock North 47, Hinckley-Big Rock 35
Yorkville 71, Rochelle 49
|Chester Tournament
Trico 61, Sparta 43
|Third Place
Chester 49, Elverado 41
|Championship
Marissa 26, New Athens 22
|Iowa/Illinois Shootout
Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 52, East Moline United 47
Bettendorf, Iowa 45, Moline 44
Davenport, North, Iowa 65, Pekin 44
North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 48, Geneseo 34
Pleasant Valley, Iowa 53, Rock Island 40
Rock Island Alleman 48, Davenport, Central, Iowa 35
Sherrard 53, Davenport, West, Iowa 17
|Macon County Tournament
|Consolation Championship
Warrensburg-Latham 42, Argenta-Oreana 22
|Third Place
Buffalo Tri-City 49, Maroa-Forsyth 39
|Championship
Moweaqua Central A&M 54, Decatur St. Teresa 23
|Midland Trail Conference
Camp Point Central 51, Mendon Unity 42
Camp Point Central 57, Havana 51
Hamilton (West Hancock) 40, South Fulton 32
Illini West (Carthage) 44, South Fulton 26
Illini West (Carthage) 36, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 31
Lewistown 78, Liberty 53
Lewistown 68, Mendon Unity 45
Liberty 60, Havana 59
Quincy 49, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 41
Quincy 61, Hamilton (West Hancock) 41
|North Greene Tournament
Litchfield 61, North Greene 25
Pittsfield 50, Greenfield-Northwestern 46
Western-Payson Seymour (BKG) 68, Concord (Triopia) 46
Western-Payson Seymour (BKG) 78, Madison 31
Winchester (West Central) 38, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 34
|Tamms Egyptian Shootout
Cobden 52, Century 51
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Brimfield vs. Rushville-Industry, ppd.