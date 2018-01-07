Saturday’s Scores

by Associated Press on January 7, 2018 at 12:14 am
PREP BASKETBALL
BOYS BASKETBALL

Algonquin (Jacobs) 52, Crystal Lake South 37

Altamont 74, Woodlawn 55

Amboy 62, Ashton-Franklin Center 54

Annawan 58, Byron 47

Aurora (West Aurora) 58, DeKalb 43

Batavia 78, Plainfield South 55

Belvidere North 63, Belvidere 62

Bloomington 74, Decatur MacArthur 66

Bloomington Central Catholic 66, Clinton 38

Bloomington Christian 45, Lexington 37

Breese Mater Dei 35, Alton Marquette 34

Buffalo Grove 73, Grayslake North 62

Burlington Central 73, Woodstock 44

Carlyle 63, Staunton 26

Cary-Grove 53, Huntley 44

Casey-Westfield 80, North Clay 44

Champaign Judah Christian 88, Hartsburg-Emden 57

Chatham Glenwood 41, Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 39, OT

Chicago (Hope) 42, Michigan City, Ind. 34

Chicago (Lane) 67, Maine East 59

Chicago Perspectives/Joslin 70, Rantoul 54

Chrisman 54, Shiloh 37

Chrisman 60, Tri-County 52

Cissna Park 73, Danville Schlarman 29

Cumberland 70, Maroa-Forsyth 49

Curie 57, Muskegon, Mich. 48

Danville 93, Galesburg 67

DePaul College Prep 46, St. Francis 33

East Peoria 73, Midwest Central 58

Eldorado 66, Mt. Carmel 49

Evergreen Park 65, Lawrenceville 35

Fairfield 68, Red Hill 61

Fenwick 58, De La Salle 45

Freeport (Aquin) 47, Dakota 29

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 57, Hoopeston Area High School 45

Goreville 74, Vienna 41

Grant 63, Niles Notre Dame 57

Graves Co., Ky. 67, Macon Meridian 59

Hamilton, Tenn. 65, Whitney Young 56

Hamilton County 46, Norris City (NCOE) 28

Harrisburg 55, Marion 53, OT

Illini Bluffs 56, Athens 51

Indian Creek 72, Oregon 45

Julian 73, Rich East 72

Lanark Eastland 63, Scales Mound 44

Lincoln 45, Harlan 25

Loyola 52, Lakes Community 35

Macomb 67, Canton 54

Mahomet-Seymour 55, Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49

Maine South 58, Minooka 42

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Rock Island 52

Marmion 66, St. Francis de Sales 53

McHenry 68, Crystal Lake Central 48

Metea Valley 54, Lake Park 40

Metro-East Lutheran 73, Dieterich 48

Monticello 66, Stanford Olympia 39

Naperville North 75, Naperville Neuqua Valley 54

Nashville 40, Okawville 28

Neoga 38, Okaw Valley 33

Newton 62, Cowden-Herrick 55

Normal Community 61, Morton 59

Oak Park River Forest 66, York 61

Ottawa 60, Morris 36

Pearl City 54, Galena 26

Peoria (H.S.) 67, Richwoods 51

Pinckneyville 67, Vandalia 46

Plainfield North 39, Deerfield 34

Pope County 57, Gallatin County 40

Prairie Ridge 39, Dundee-Crown 37

Quest Academy 71, Decatur St. Teresa 68

Quincy Notre Dame 60, Pittsfield 43

Red Bud 52, Marissa 26

Rich Central 55, Schaumburg 45

Rochelle 58, Mendota 40

Rockford Lutheran 69, East Moline United 64

Sesser-Valier 74, Trico 42

Sherrard 43, Erie 39

St. Ignatius 68, Francis Parker 37

St. Joseph-Ogden 98, Shelbyville 66

St. Patrick 43, IC Catholic 41

St. Viator 85, Mather 61

Sterling Newman 86, Reed-Custer 69

Teutopolis 101, Riverview Gardens, Mo. 34

Tolono Unity 45, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 35

Watseka (coop) 61, Downs Tri-Valley 56

West Carroll 50, Warren 18

West Frankfort 55, Sparta 50

Wethersfield 64, Henry 31

Wheaton Warrenville South 43, Waubonsie Valley 33

Willowbrook 60, Hinsdale Central 48

Wilmington 53, Grant Park 51, OT

Clinton Shootout

Bartonville (Limestone) 59, Rochester 48

Woodhull-AlWood (Ridgewood) 75, Sangamon Valley 28

Hancock County Tournament

Illini West (Carthage) 50, Keokuk, Iowa 38

Mendon Unity 39, Augusta Southeastern 30

Highland Optimist Shootout Tournament

Belleville West 68, Poplar Bluff, Mo. 51

Chaminade, Mo. 107, Morgan Park 94

Highland 57, Columbia 52

Rockhurst, Mo. 53, Edwardsville 50

Vashon, Mo. 67, Champaign Central 64

Whitfield, Mo. 63, Carbondale 62, OT

Mohawk Classic Tournament

Carlinville 50, Edinburg (Coop) BK 39

Raymond Lincolnwood 59, Mulberry Grove 40

Rock Falls Shootout

Rock Falls 61, Sterling 50

Winnebago 72, Providence-St. Mel 67

Rock Island Tournament

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 54, Rock Island 52

Moline 44, Highland Park 38

Tamms Egyptian Shootout

Lovejoy 51, Century 35

Lovejoy 51, Crab Orchard 35

Winchester Tournament

Barry (Western) 65, Winchester (West Central) 53

Camp Point Central 39, Liberty 35

Concord (Triopia) 59, Carrollton 50

Jacksonville Routt 70, Griggsville-Perry 39

Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 54, Pleasant Hill 39

North Greene 46, Rushville-Industry 33

Payson Seymour 66, Calhoun 49

Petersburg PORTA 57, Greenfield-Northwestern 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Altamont 51, Woodlawn 28

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 49, Alton Marquette 46

Belvidere North 62, Belvidere 56

Bloomington 30, Champaign Centennial 18

Blue Ridge 62, Decatur Christian 8

Breese Central 48, Teutopolis 47

Breese Mater Dei 68, Waterloo 34

Bureau Valley 46, Fulton 24

Bushnell (B.-Prairie City) 46, Oneida (ROWVA) 30

Cahokia 53, Marion 44

Carbondale 47, Centralia 38

Centralia Christ Our Rock 55, Springfield Lutheran 41

Champaign Central 60, Urbana 56

Chatham Glenwood 60, Decatur MacArthur 41

Cissna Park 43, Hoopeston Area High School 29

Clinton 66, North Boone 45

Clinton, Wis. 66, North Boone 45

Columbia 36, Triad 19

Cumberland 41, Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 38

Danville Schlarman 54, Simeon 50

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 39, Midland 27

Evanston Township 47, Loyola 43

Fenwick 69, Johnsburg 55

Fisher 50, Urbana University 12

Flora 52, Effingham St. Anthony 48

Freeburg 37, Okawville 30

Geneva 55, Maine West 53

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 54, Gilman Iroquois West 44

Glenbard North 41, Naperville Neuqua Valley 39

Glenbard West 44, Proviso West 39

Graves Co., Ky. 69, Mounds Meridian 34

Grayslake Central 67, North Chicago 33

Grayslake North 45, Rich South 27

Gurnee Warren 52, Waukegan 29

Hamilton County 49, DuQuoin 33

Huntley 42, Crystal Lake South 34

Illini Bluffs 42, Athens 31

Lawrenceville 57, Fairfield 51

Lebanon 48, Highland 41

Lisle (Benet Academy) 44, Homewood-Flossmoor 26

Marist 49, Stevenson 35

Mendota 52, Streator 24

Montini 64, Milwaukee King, Wis. 63

Munster, Ind. 64, Thornton Fractional South 15

Murphysboro 35, Anna-Jonesboro 28

Naperville Central 61, Lake Park 54

Nazareth 63, Valley, West Des Moines, Iowa 46

Nokomis 53, Staunton 26

Normal Community 50, Peoria Notre Dame 40

Oregon 47, Indian Creek 27

Ottawa 44, DeKalb 37

Ottawa Marquette 46, Seneca 39

Pana 63, Roxana 38

Peoria (H.S.) 46, Normal West 42

Piasa Southwestern 45, McGivney Catholic High School 30

Plano 44, Somonauk 28

Richland Center, Wis. 57, Galena 52

Richwoods 63, Danville 34

River Forest Trinity 61, New Trier 50

Riverdale 45, Monmouth United 15

Riverton 41, Pawnee 20

Rochester 80, Springfield Southeast 48

Rockford Boylan 68, Machesney Park Harlem 33

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 81, Jacksonville 17

Salem 64, Olney (Richland County) 63, OT

Shiloh 57, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 56

Springfield 60, Normal University 33

Springfield Lanphier 62, Eisenhower 22

St. Edward 57, Byron 43

St. Ignatius 59, Fremd 55

Sullivan 51, Neoga 25

Sycamore 54, LaSalle-Peru 41

Taft 45, Chicago Resurrection 39

Tri-County 50, Sidell (Jamaica)-Salt Fork 31

Tuscola 37, Tolono Unity 24

Vandalia 36, Pinckneyville 30

Watseka (coop) 44, Milford 31

Wethersfield 52, Abingdon 27

Wheaton North 56, Waubonsie Valley 45

Wheaton Warrenville South 49, Naperville North 33

Wilmington 28, Grant Park 25

Woodstock North 47, Hinckley-Big Rock 35

Yorkville 71, Rochelle 49

Chester Tournament

Trico 61, Sparta 43

Third Place

Chester 49, Elverado 41

Championship

Marissa 26, New Athens 22

Iowa/Illinois Shootout

Assumption, Davenport, Iowa 52, East Moline United 47

Bettendorf, Iowa 45, Moline 44

Davenport, North, Iowa 65, Pekin 44

North Scott, Eldridge, Iowa 48, Geneseo 34

Pleasant Valley, Iowa 53, Rock Island 40

Rock Island Alleman 48, Davenport, Central, Iowa 35

Sherrard 53, Davenport, West, Iowa 17

Macon County Tournament
Consolation Championship

Warrensburg-Latham 42, Argenta-Oreana 22

Third Place

Buffalo Tri-City 49, Maroa-Forsyth 39

Championship

Moweaqua Central A&M 54, Decatur St. Teresa 23

Midland Trail Conference

Camp Point Central 51, Mendon Unity 42

Camp Point Central 57, Havana 51

Hamilton (West Hancock) 40, South Fulton 32

Illini West (Carthage) 44, South Fulton 26

Illini West (Carthage) 36, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 31

Lewistown 78, Liberty 53

Lewistown 68, Mendon Unity 45

Liberty 60, Havana 59

Quincy 49, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 41

Quincy 61, Hamilton (West Hancock) 41

North Greene Tournament

Litchfield 61, North Greene 25

Pittsfield 50, Greenfield-Northwestern 46

Western-Payson Seymour (BKG) 68, Concord (Triopia) 46

Western-Payson Seymour (BKG) 78, Madison 31

Winchester (West Central) 38, Waverly-Franklin-New Berlin ( South County) 34

Tamms Egyptian Shootout

Cobden 52, Century 51

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Brimfield vs. Rushville-Industry, ppd.

