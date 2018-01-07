Saturday’s Scores

|BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Abington Heights 61, Delaware Valley 38
Academy Park 61, Neshaminy 58
Bangor 58, Freedom 34
Barnesville, Ohio 93, Mount Carmel 88
Bensalem 53, Harry S. Truman 45
Berks Catholic 56, Exeter 41
Bethlehem Catholic 79, Central Dauphin 37
Bethlehem Liberty 56, Southern Lehigh 50
Bloomsburg 53, Fleetwood 52
Blue Mountain 53, Jim Thorpe 38
Brandywine Heights 60, Antietam 58
Burgettstown 68, Weir, W.Va. 58
Butler 51, Pittsburgh North Catholic 47
Canon-McMillan 63, McGuffey 53
Catasauqua 59, Moravian Academy 52
Cedar Crest 73, Lower Dauphin 68
Central Martinsburg 62, Chestnut Ridge 39
Chartiers-Houston 63, Hopewell 53
Chester 55, Christiana, Del. 38
Chester Charter 73, Friends Select 64
Christopher Dock 55, Holy Ghost Prep 38
Cle. St. Ignatius, Ohio 62, Erie Cathedral Prep 54
Dallas 57, Pittston Area 39
Dallastown Area 66, Warwick 48
Daniel Boone 53, Wyomissing 38
Downingtown West 66, Pottsgrove 44
Elizabethtown 52, Susquehannock 46
Elk Lake 58, Sayre Area 39
Emmaus 58, Pottstown 53
Ephrata 58, York Suburban 30
General McLane 60, Warren 50
George School 72, Cristo Rey 60
Gettysburg 44, Manheim Central 37
Hanover 71, East Juniata 51
Hatboro-Horsham 43, Radnor 37
Hershey 77, East Pennsboro 39
Hickory 57, Grove City 48
High Point 55, Conestoga Christian 31
Honesdale 59, Western Wayne 17
Kane Area 59, Smethport 43
Kutztown 85, Kennett 73
Lampeter-Strasburg 65, Dover 51
Lancaster Country Day 51, Line Mountain 42
Lower Merion 59, Marple Newtown 42
Lower Moreland 62, Delco Christian 36
Loyalsock 65, Lewisburg 36
Mahanoy Area 63, Marian Catholic 56
Mercersburg Academy 69, Peddie, N.J. 52
Mid Valley 48, Carbondale 32
Middletown 68, Annville-Cleona 48
Minersville 56, Carson Long 43
Moon 54, Canfield, Ohio 51
Muhlenberg 51, Conrad Weiser 48
New Hope-Solebury 61, MaST Charter 33
North Penn 59, Upper Merion 29
North Pocono 52, Wallenpaupack 27
North Schuylkill 55, Lehighton 27
Northeastern 75, Greencastle Antrim 63
Northwestern 62, Titusville 47
Northwestern Lehigh 48, Salisbury 44
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 82, Laurel 63
Palmyra 70, Lebanon 54
Panther Valley 74, Shenandoah Valley 43
Pennridge 62, Wissahickon 54
Pennsbury 59, Pocono Mountain West 56
Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Mater Dei, N.J. 49
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 66, Upper Dublin 37
Port Allegany 37, Towanda 30
Pottsville Nativity 62, Williams Valley 50
Quaker Valley 85, Thomas Jefferson 45
Schuylkill Haven 56, Tri-Valley 43
Scranton 76, Valley View 63
Scranton Prep 62, West Scranton 40
Seneca Valley 59, Altoona 54
Sharon 71, Franklin 54
Sun Valley 66, West Chester East 58
The Christian Academy 44, Jenkintown 40
The Hill School 65, Hun, N.J. 35
Tioga, N.Y. 53, Northeast Bradford 34
Trinity 47, Washington 41
Twin Valley 70, Oley Valley 41
Upper Darby 51, Strath Haven 45
Valley Forge Military 67, Bristol 37
Warrior Run 72, South Williamsport 42
West Lawn Wilson 46, Steelton-Highspire 41
West Middlesex 49, Wilmington 48
Westtown 87, Malvern Phelps 75
William Penn, Del. 50, Downingtown East 46
Williamsport 37, Pottsville 36
Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 115, Southern Columbia 113, OT
Wyalusing 64, Cowanesque Valley 32
|West York Tournament
Conestoga Valley 67, Eastern York 66
Hempfield 57, Central York 51
Manheim Township 57, Red Lion 50
York Catholic 61, Lancaster Catholic 58
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Spring-Ford vs. Owen J Roberts, ppd.
Reynolds vs. Lakeview, ppd.< to Jan 13.
Mohawk vs. Wilmington, ppd.
Central Columbia vs. Wilkes-Barre Meyers, ppd.
North Penn/Liberty vs. Galeton, ppd.
Baldwin vs. Seton-LaSalle, ppd.
Mapletown vs. Springdale, ppd.
Calvary Christian vs. Devon Prep, ccd.
Rochester vs. Avella, ppd.
Erie McDowell vs. Bishop Canevin, ppd.
Portage Area vs. Penn Cambria, ppd.< to Jan 27.
Southern Huntingdon vs. Tussey Mountain, ppd.< to Feb 3.
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abington Friends 46, Westtown 44
Abington Heights 36, Delaware Valley 24
Altoona 66, Central Dauphin East 22
Benton 69, Montgomery 17
Bethlehem Catholic 55, Stroudsburg 34
Bloomsburg 52, South Williamsport 46
Blue Mountain 41, Oley Valley 16
Brandywine Heights 54, York Country Day 18
Cardinal O’Hara 45, Notre Dame 36
Central Bucks West 53, Central Bucks East 42
Chartiers-Houston 42, South Side 23
Danville 39, Montoursville 22
Downingtown East 55, Great Valley 35
Emmaus 52, Reading 45
Fairview 42, Iroquois 17
General McLane 50, Fort Leboeuf 28
George School 41, Morrisville 20
Gettysburg 44, Eastern York 41
Girard 59, Cambridge Springs 42
Grove City 60, Mercer 49
Haverford 38, Penncrest 35
Hershey 57, East Pennsboro 28
Hollidaysburg 49, Pittsburgh Obama 36
Holy Redeemer 56, Camp Hill 49
Honesdale 50, Western Wayne 43
Interboro 47, Sun Valley 29
Lancaster Country Day 50, Line Mountain 38
Lancaster McCaskey 59, York 18
Lansdale Catholic 60, Methacton 44
Lewisburg 38, Mifflinburg 31
Loyalsock 51, Hughesville 31
Marple Newtown 37, Lower Merion 34
Merion Mercy 51, West Chester East 38
Mountain View 37, Elk Lake 22
Muncy 80, Bucktail 30
Nanticoke Area 59, Susquehanna 23
Neshaminy 56, Pennsbury 31
Neumann 46, Millville 30
New Hope-Solebury 67, Harry S. Truman 56
Northwestern Lehigh 48, Salisbury 44
Oakland Catholic 54, Keystone Oaks 39
Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 63, Avella 23
Peddie, N.J. 61, Mercersburg Academy 32
Penns Valley 44, Central Martinsburg 38
Perkiomen Valley 57, Owen J Roberts 49
Phoenixville 58, Kutztown 19
Pine Grove 43, Tamaqua 27
Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Penn Hills 36
Pittston Area 44, Dallas 42
Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57, Upper Dublin 55
Quaker Valley 29, Abraham Lincoln 25
Quaker Valley 29, Ellwood City 25
Saucon Valley 45, Quakertown 33
Schuylkill Valley 36, Muhlenberg 28
Scranton 41, Valley View 32
Scranton Holy Cross 67, Riverside 47
Scranton Prep 54, West Scranton 38
Selinsgrove 42, Midd-West 36
Sharpsville 49, Commodore Perry 31
Shikellamy 69, Central Mountain 23
South Fayette 56, Winchester Thurston 50
Southern Lehigh 65, Northern Lehigh 27
Spring-Ford 58, Norristown 42
St. Joseph’s Catholic 57, Harrisburg Academy 19
Sullivan County 53, Columbia-Montour 12
The Hill School 45, Hun, N.J. 42
Tri-Valley 43, Schuylkill Haven 38
Villa Maria Academy 41, Gwynedd Mercy 34
Vincentian Academy 34, Bishop Canevin 30
Wallenpaupack 48, North Pocono 37
Warrior Run 37, Southern Columbia 27
Washington 70, McGuffey 36
Weatherly 57, Northumberland Christian 49
Weir, W.Va. 40, Burgettstown 34
West Chester Rustin 54, Harriton 44
|Lancer Classic
Gates Mills Gilmour, Ohio 53, Erie McDowell 19
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Carbondale vs. Mid Valley, ppd.< to Jan 10.
Honesdale vs. East Stroudsburg South, ppd.< to Jan 13.
Quigley Catholic vs. Beaver Falls, ppd.
Baldwin vs. Seton-LaSalle, ppd.
Penn Cambria vs. Portage Area, ppd.< to Jan 27.
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh vs. Geibel Catholic, ppd.
Corry vs. Seneca, ppd.
Greenville vs. Conneaut Area, ppd.
Tulpehocken vs. Linden Hall, ppd.
Highlands vs. New Castle, ppd.<<