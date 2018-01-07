Saturday’s Scores

by Associated Press on January 7, 2018 at 12:46 am
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Abington Heights 61, Delaware Valley 38

Academy Park 61, Neshaminy 58

Bangor 58, Freedom 34

Barnesville, Ohio 93, Mount Carmel 88

Bensalem 53, Harry S. Truman 45

Berks Catholic 56, Exeter 41

Bethlehem Catholic 79, Central Dauphin 37

Bethlehem Liberty 56, Southern Lehigh 50

Bloomsburg 53, Fleetwood 52

Blue Mountain 53, Jim Thorpe 38

Brandywine Heights 60, Antietam 58

Burgettstown 68, Weir, W.Va. 58

Butler 51, Pittsburgh North Catholic 47

Canon-McMillan 63, McGuffey 53

Catasauqua 59, Moravian Academy 52

Cedar Crest 73, Lower Dauphin 68

Central Martinsburg 62, Chestnut Ridge 39

Chartiers-Houston 63, Hopewell 53

Chester 55, Christiana, Del. 38

Chester Charter 73, Friends Select 64

Christopher Dock 55, Holy Ghost Prep 38

Cle. St. Ignatius, Ohio 62, Erie Cathedral Prep 54

Dallas 57, Pittston Area 39

Dallastown Area 66, Warwick 48

Daniel Boone 53, Wyomissing 38

Downingtown West 66, Pottsgrove 44

Elizabethtown 52, Susquehannock 46

Elk Lake 58, Sayre Area 39

Emmaus 58, Pottstown 53

Ephrata 58, York Suburban 30

General McLane 60, Warren 50

George School 72, Cristo Rey 60

Gettysburg 44, Manheim Central 37

Hanover 71, East Juniata 51

Hatboro-Horsham 43, Radnor 37

Hershey 77, East Pennsboro 39

Hickory 57, Grove City 48

High Point 55, Conestoga Christian 31

Honesdale 59, Western Wayne 17

Kane Area 59, Smethport 43

Kutztown 85, Kennett 73

Lampeter-Strasburg 65, Dover 51

Lancaster Country Day 51, Line Mountain 42

Lower Merion 59, Marple Newtown 42

Lower Moreland 62, Delco Christian 36

Loyalsock 65, Lewisburg 36

Mahanoy Area 63, Marian Catholic 56

Mercersburg Academy 69, Peddie, N.J. 52

Mid Valley 48, Carbondale 32

Middletown 68, Annville-Cleona 48

Minersville 56, Carson Long 43

Moon 54, Canfield, Ohio 51

Muhlenberg 51, Conrad Weiser 48

New Hope-Solebury 61, MaST Charter 33

North Penn 59, Upper Merion 29

North Pocono 52, Wallenpaupack 27

North Schuylkill 55, Lehighton 27

Northeastern 75, Greencastle Antrim 63

Northwestern 62, Titusville 47

Northwestern Lehigh 48, Salisbury 44

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 82, Laurel 63

Palmyra 70, Lebanon 54

Panther Valley 74, Shenandoah Valley 43

Pennridge 62, Wissahickon 54

Pennsbury 59, Pocono Mountain West 56

Philadelphia Roman Catholic 59, Mater Dei, N.J. 49

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 66, Upper Dublin 37

Port Allegany 37, Towanda 30

Pottsville Nativity 62, Williams Valley 50

Quaker Valley 85, Thomas Jefferson 45

Schuylkill Haven 56, Tri-Valley 43

Scranton 76, Valley View 63

Scranton Prep 62, West Scranton 40

Seneca Valley 59, Altoona 54

Sharon 71, Franklin 54

Sun Valley 66, West Chester East 58

The Christian Academy 44, Jenkintown 40

The Hill School 65, Hun, N.J. 35

Tioga, N.Y. 53, Northeast Bradford 34

Trinity 47, Washington 41

Twin Valley 70, Oley Valley 41

Upper Darby 51, Strath Haven 45

Valley Forge Military 67, Bristol 37

Warrior Run 72, South Williamsport 42

West Lawn Wilson 46, Steelton-Highspire 41

West Middlesex 49, Wilmington 48

Westtown 87, Malvern Phelps 75

William Penn, Del. 50, Downingtown East 46

Williamsport 37, Pottsville 36

Wintersville Indian Creek, Ohio 115, Southern Columbia 113, OT

Wyalusing 64, Cowanesque Valley 32

West York Tournament

Conestoga Valley 67, Eastern York 66

Hempfield 57, Central York 51

Manheim Township 57, Red Lion 50

York Catholic 61, Lancaster Catholic 58

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Spring-Ford vs. Owen J Roberts, ppd.

Reynolds vs. Lakeview, ppd.< to Jan 13.

Mohawk vs. Wilmington, ppd.

Central Columbia vs. Wilkes-Barre Meyers, ppd.

North Penn/Liberty vs. Galeton, ppd.

Baldwin vs. Seton-LaSalle, ppd.

Mapletown vs. Springdale, ppd.

Calvary Christian vs. Devon Prep, ccd.

Rochester vs. Avella, ppd.

Erie McDowell vs. Bishop Canevin, ppd.

Portage Area vs. Penn Cambria, ppd.< to Jan 27.

Southern Huntingdon vs. Tussey Mountain, ppd.< to Feb 3.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abington Friends 46, Westtown 44

Abington Heights 36, Delaware Valley 24

Altoona 66, Central Dauphin East 22

Benton 69, Montgomery 17

Bethlehem Catholic 55, Stroudsburg 34

Bloomsburg 52, South Williamsport 46

Blue Mountain 41, Oley Valley 16

Brandywine Heights 54, York Country Day 18

Cardinal O’Hara 45, Notre Dame 36

Central Bucks West 53, Central Bucks East 42

Chartiers-Houston 42, South Side 23

Danville 39, Montoursville 22

Downingtown East 55, Great Valley 35

Emmaus 52, Reading 45

Fairview 42, Iroquois 17

General McLane 50, Fort Leboeuf 28

George School 41, Morrisville 20

Gettysburg 44, Eastern York 41

Girard 59, Cambridge Springs 42

Grove City 60, Mercer 49

Haverford 38, Penncrest 35

Hershey 57, East Pennsboro 28

Hollidaysburg 49, Pittsburgh Obama 36

Holy Redeemer 56, Camp Hill 49

Honesdale 50, Western Wayne 43

Interboro 47, Sun Valley 29

Lancaster Country Day 50, Line Mountain 38

Lancaster McCaskey 59, York 18

Lansdale Catholic 60, Methacton 44

Lewisburg 38, Mifflinburg 31

Loyalsock 51, Hughesville 31

Marple Newtown 37, Lower Merion 34

Merion Mercy 51, West Chester East 38

Mountain View 37, Elk Lake 22

Muncy 80, Bucktail 30

Nanticoke Area 59, Susquehanna 23

Neshaminy 56, Pennsbury 31

Neumann 46, Millville 30

New Hope-Solebury 67, Harry S. Truman 56

Northwestern Lehigh 48, Salisbury 44

Oakland Catholic 54, Keystone Oaks 39

Our Lady Of Sacred Heart 63, Avella 23

Peddie, N.J. 61, Mercersburg Academy 32

Penns Valley 44, Central Martinsburg 38

Perkiomen Valley 57, Owen J Roberts 49

Phoenixville 58, Kutztown 19

Pine Grove 43, Tamaqua 27

Pittsburgh North Catholic 49, Penn Hills 36

Pittston Area 44, Dallas 42

Plymouth-Whitemarsh 57, Upper Dublin 55

Quaker Valley 29, Abraham Lincoln 25

Quaker Valley 29, Ellwood City 25

Saucon Valley 45, Quakertown 33

Schuylkill Valley 36, Muhlenberg 28

Scranton 41, Valley View 32

Scranton Holy Cross 67, Riverside 47

Scranton Prep 54, West Scranton 38

Selinsgrove 42, Midd-West 36

Sharpsville 49, Commodore Perry 31

Shikellamy 69, Central Mountain 23

South Fayette 56, Winchester Thurston 50

Southern Lehigh 65, Northern Lehigh 27

Spring-Ford 58, Norristown 42

St. Joseph’s Catholic 57, Harrisburg Academy 19

Sullivan County 53, Columbia-Montour 12

The Hill School 45, Hun, N.J. 42

Tri-Valley 43, Schuylkill Haven 38

Villa Maria Academy 41, Gwynedd Mercy 34

Vincentian Academy 34, Bishop Canevin 30

Wallenpaupack 48, North Pocono 37

Warrior Run 37, Southern Columbia 27

Washington 70, McGuffey 36

Weatherly 57, Northumberland Christian 49

Weir, W.Va. 40, Burgettstown 34

West Chester Rustin 54, Harriton 44

Lancer Classic

Gates Mills Gilmour, Ohio 53, Erie McDowell 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Carbondale vs. Mid Valley, ppd.< to Jan 10.

Honesdale vs. East Stroudsburg South, ppd.< to Jan 13.

Quigley Catholic vs. Beaver Falls, ppd.

Baldwin vs. Seton-LaSalle, ppd.

Penn Cambria vs. Portage Area, ppd.< to Jan 27.

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh vs. Geibel Catholic, ppd.

Corry vs. Seneca, ppd.

Greenville vs. Conneaut Area, ppd.

Tulpehocken vs. Linden Hall, ppd.

Highlands vs. New Castle, ppd.<<

