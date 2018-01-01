Sheriff Lutz: Disgruntled Inmate Involved in Jail Incident

Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz says there was an incident Sunday night in the jail with a disgruntled inmate that resulted in a call for help from jailers. Lutz says around 8:00 Sunday night an inmate was refusing to cooperate with jailers and started throwing trash out of the jail dorm and not complying with officers. The Sheriff says the dorm includes 11 inmates and jailers called all road deputies to the jail to help get the situation under control. Zanesville Police and Troopers from Zanesville Post of the Highway Patrol also responded to the scene. Lutz say initially there was concern with how many inmates were involved in the incident, but it turned out to be just the one inmate. Jailers had to remove the other 10 inmates and move them to another floor. There were no injuries reported. Lutz says in an unrelated incident that night another inmate on a different floor got into a fight and had to be taken to the hospital for treatment.