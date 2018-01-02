Utah hires former Oregon State coach Gary Andersen

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah has hired former Oregon State coach Gary Andersen as an associate head coach and defensive assistant.

Andersen was the defensive coordinator under coach Kyle Whittingham from 2005-08 before leaving to take lead jobs at Utah State, Wisconsin and Oregon State. He surprisingly stepped down in early October after a 1-5 start during his third season with the Beavers.

Oregon State went 7-23 under Andersen overall.

This will be the third stint at Utah for the Salt Lake City native who played center for the Utes from 1985-86. Andersen was the defensive line coach from 1997-2002 before taking the head coaching position at Southern Utah in 2003. He returned as defensive line coach under Urban Meyer in 2004 before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2005.

The Utes bring him on now as the 10th assistant under a new NCAA rule.