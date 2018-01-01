Weather Discussion

NEW YEAR’S DAY 1/1:

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Bitter Cold. High 15

TONIGHT: Mainly Clear. Frigid. Low -2

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Bitter Cold. High 18

DISCUSSION:

Happy New Year Southeast Ohio!

What a brutal cold stretch to end 2017 with an average high of 19 and low of 6 over the past 6 days. December was a cold month as well, with an average high of 39 degrees (-2 from normal) and an average low of 22 degrees (-3 from normal). This ranks as the 18th coldest December on record for Zanesville since 1946. Unfortunately the bitter cold temps will continue for the start of the new year.

As a matter of fact, we will start the new year with some dangerously cold temps this morning as lows approach the negative single digits. Factoring in the light wind, it will feel like it’s in the negative teens and create conditions that may cause frostbite to exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Temps themselves will only warm into the mid teens this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

There is a good chance we will be back into the negative single digits tonight with mainly clear skies. This will also likely result in another wind chill advisory for tonight into Tuesday morning as wind chill values will be back into the negative teens. Highs will stay into the teens for a good portion of this week with only Wednesday and this coming weekend bringing a good chance for highs at least into the 20s.

Have a Great Week and Stay Warm!

-Nathan

