10-year-old celebrates giftless birthday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Most kids look forward to their birthdays and what others are getting them, but one little boy decided to do something nice for someone else.

It all started with a video shown in 10-year-old Lathan Fritter’s class that really struck a chord in him.

“It was about people who didn’t have a lot. I felt bad about it,” said Lathan.

Lathan told his mom about the video and wanted to know if he could sell his Xbox to help the homeless. His mom, Michelle, told him she had an idea of how he could help and that he didn’t have to sell his gaming system.

“I said ‘well instead of doing that remember we talked about maybe doing a present free birthday and just donate to the homeless. And he said yes,” Lathan’s mom Michelle Fritter shared.

Lathan and his mom got to work letting their family and friends know his plans.

“We told everybody no gifts. Just donations optional. I also put it out on Facebook. So far he’s raised $1,433,” said Fritter.

Not only has Lathan raised a large amount of money, but he has inspired some of his friends to do the same for their birthdays.

“I thought it was a good idea that I should start it so I donated to the Muskingum County Dog Pound or whatever it’s called and I’m raising a $500 goal,” said Ben Nutter a friend of Lathan.

Lathan is proud of the impact he’s made and says it’s something everyone should consider doing.

“It’s really important because if you do it then you’ll go to heaven and it’ll make you feel good about yourself,” said Lathan.

The money Lathan raised will be given to Homeless Hands of Zanesville.