2018 Midway Speedway drivers donate to Love Thy Neighbor food pantry

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The final day of the 2018 Midway Speedway Car Show concluded with an award ceremony.

During the car show, drivers competed to bring in the most canned food items that would help benefit those in need in the Crooksville area.

“These drivers have such a competitive nature that they were continually the last three days competing against each other to see who could bring in the most food and you can see how much food they’ve brought in and it will do so much for the food pantry. This is just so great because we’re not affiliated with any government agency whatsoever because we didn’t want the rules and stipulations with it,” said Melvin Brimmett, Treasurer of Love Thy Neighbor food pantry.

Grimmett said they are are so appreciative to have such an abundance of community support.

“We’re just so appreciative that the community has come out to support us this much, with all of this food. There will be so many people in Crooksville that will benefit from this,” said Grimmett.

With the help of many in the community, Midway drivers were able to donate six thousand, three hundred and twenty two canned food items to The Love Thy Neighbor food pantry to help those in need in Perry county.