DeWine Files Consumer Protection Lawsuit Against Malta Man

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine Monday filed a consumer protection lawsuit against a Morgan County man and his company. DeWine is accusing Patrick Eltringham, of Malta and his company Logan-Madison Construction LLC of taking money for home improvement services he never provided to consumers in central and eastern Ohio.

DeWine says Eltringham and his company are accused of violating state consumer protection laws.

At least 10 consumers have filed complaints against Logan-Madison Construction in the past two years saying they paid for roofs, pole barns, siding, kitchen repairs, additions, or other home improvement services they never received as promised. Consumers complained that the work was shoddy or incomplete. Estimated consumer losses total more than $100,000.

“In this case, we found a pattern of people not getting what they paid for,” Attorney General DeWine said. “Our goal in taking this action is to protect consumers.”

The Attorney General’s lawsuit, filed in the Morgan County Common Pleas Court, accuses Eltringham and Logan-Madison of failing to deliver promised services, performing shoddy work, and failing to provide required notices to consumers about their cancellation rights or construction contracts. In the lawsuit, the Attorney General seeks an end to any violations and reimbursement for affected consumers.