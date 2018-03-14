70 Vehicle Pileup Investigated in Morrow County

The Highway Patrol is investigating a 70 vehicle pile up that happened on I-71 in Morrow County, east of Mount Gilead Tuesday. Investigators say the interstate was closed for hours after crashes were reported in both the northbound and southbound lanes shortly after 4;00 p.m. Officials say there were about 15 tractor-trailers that were towed from the scene. Officers say only minor injuries reported. The Ohio Department of Transportation says the pileup was the result of a passing snow squall. The highway is open Wednesday morning.