AHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on March 18, 2018 at 10:04 am
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Lehigh Valley6541163590229187
WB/Scranton6136194278194173
Providence6337213279184152
Charlotte6537250377218188
Bridgeport6331245370172168
Hartford6528295364177219
Hershey6527294563171207
Springfield6428305162182200
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto6244161190204132
Syracuse6539193485207169
Rochester64301810676193181
Utica6330236470176184
Laval6524336256183230
Belleville6524362353158234
Binghamton6320337350153201
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Manitoba6438184484220165
Chicago6233207275192166
Iowa6230189574193189
Grand Rapids6433241673195182
Rockford6432244472191194
Milwaukee6432274169177196
Cleveland6121325350150208
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Tucson5734184173176149
Ontario5731204268163156
San Diego5732213168180165
Texas6533227376194201
Stockton5729222464179164
San Antonio64292510068164181
San Jose5526233358142159
Bakersfield5725229160161178
