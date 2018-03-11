AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Lehigh Valley
|62
|39
|16
|3
|4
|85
|218
|180
|WB/Scranton
|58
|35
|17
|4
|2
|76
|187
|164
|Providence
|61
|36
|20
|3
|2
|77
|179
|146
|Charlotte
|62
|35
|24
|0
|3
|73
|209
|180
|Bridgeport
|60
|29
|23
|5
|3
|66
|159
|157
|Springfield
|61
|28
|28
|4
|1
|61
|174
|188
|Hershey
|62
|25
|28
|4
|5
|59
|164
|200
|Hartford
|63
|26
|29
|5
|3
|60
|169
|215
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|59
|41
|16
|1
|1
|84
|193
|130
|Syracuse
|61
|36
|19
|3
|3
|78
|189
|158
|Rochester
|61
|29
|16
|10
|6
|74
|181
|166
|Utica
|61
|30
|21
|6
|4
|70
|171
|176
|Laval
|61
|23
|30
|6
|2
|54
|176
|215
|Binghamton
|60
|20
|30
|7
|3
|50
|146
|186
|Belleville
|63
|23
|35
|2
|3
|51
|153
|228
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|60
|36
|16
|4
|4
|80
|204
|150
|Chicago
|60
|33
|19
|6
|2
|74
|189
|161
|Iowa
|58
|27
|18
|8
|5
|67
|181
|180
|Grand Rapids
|60
|31
|22
|1
|6
|69
|185
|173
|Milwaukee
|61
|31
|25
|4
|1
|67
|172
|189
|Rockford
|60
|29
|24
|3
|4
|65
|180
|185
|Cleveland
|58
|20
|31
|4
|3
|47
|140
|194
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|54
|31
|18
|4
|1
|67
|168
|146
|Ontario
|54
|29
|19
|4
|2
|64
|157
|148
|San Diego
|54
|30
|20
|3
|1
|64
|174
|159
|Texas
|62
|32
|21
|6
|3
|73
|180
|185
|Stockton
|53
|28
|20
|2
|3
|61
|170
|154
|San Jose
|54
|26
|22
|3
|3
|58
|138
|151
|San Antonio
|61
|28
|24
|9
|0
|65
|157
|176
|Bakersfield
|54
|23
|22
|8
|1
|55
|146
|169
