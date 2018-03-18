AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Lehigh Valley
|66
|42
|16
|3
|5
|92
|232
|187
|WB/Scranton
|62
|37
|19
|4
|2
|80
|200
|177
|Providence
|64
|38
|21
|3
|2
|81
|188
|153
|Charlotte
|66
|37
|26
|0
|3
|77
|219
|192
|Bridgeport
|64
|31
|25
|5
|3
|70
|173
|172
|Hartford
|66
|29
|29
|5
|3
|66
|183
|223
|Springfield
|65
|28
|31
|5
|1
|62
|182
|203
|Hershey
|66
|27
|30
|4
|5
|63
|175
|213
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|63
|44
|17
|1
|1
|90
|205
|135
|Syracuse
|65
|39
|19
|3
|4
|85
|207
|169
|Rochester
|65
|30
|19
|10
|6
|76
|197
|187
|Utica
|64
|31
|23
|6
|4
|72
|179
|185
|Laval
|65
|24
|33
|6
|2
|56
|183
|230
|Belleville
|65
|24
|36
|2
|3
|53
|158
|234
|Binghamton
|64
|21
|33
|7
|3
|52
|157
|202
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|64
|38
|18
|4
|4
|84
|220
|165
|Chicago
|63
|34
|20
|7
|2
|77
|199
|169
|Iowa
|63
|30
|19
|9
|5
|74
|196
|196
|Grand Rapids
|64
|33
|24
|1
|6
|73
|195
|182
|Rockford
|64
|32
|24
|4
|4
|72
|191
|194
|Milwaukee
|64
|32
|27
|4
|1
|69
|177
|196
|Cleveland
|62
|21
|33
|5
|3
|50
|150
|212
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|57
|34
|18
|4
|1
|73
|176
|149
|Ontario
|58
|32
|20
|4
|2
|70
|168
|160
|San Diego
|57
|32
|21
|3
|1
|68
|180
|165
|Texas
|65
|33
|22
|7
|3
|76
|194
|201
|Stockton
|57
|29
|22
|2
|4
|64
|179
|164
|San Antonio
|65
|30
|25
|10
|0
|70
|168
|181
|San Jose
|56
|26
|23
|4
|3
|59
|146
|164
|Bakersfield
|57
|25
|22
|9
|1
|60
|161
|178
Post Views: 1