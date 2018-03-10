AHL At A Glance

All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
Atlantic Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Lehigh Valley6138163483214179
WB/Scranton5734174274185163
Providence6136203277179146
Charlotte6134240371202177
Bridgeport5929225366158153
Springfield6027284159170188
Hershey6125274559164197
Hartford6226285360166208
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Toronto5941161184193130
Syracuse6035193376185156
Rochester60291510674179162
Utica6030206470171172
Laval6023296254173210
Binghamton5919307348143186
Belleville6222352349148225
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Manitoba5935164478202149
Chicago5933186274188159
Grand Rapids5931211669184171
Iowa5827188567181180
Rockford5929243364179183
Milwaukee6030254165170188
Cleveland5720304347140190
Pacific Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Tucson5331174167165142
San Diego5330202163172156
Ontario5429194264157148
Texas6131216371176182
Stockton5328202361170154
San Antonio6128249065157176
San Jose5325223356134151
Bakersfield5322228153143167
