AHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|Atlantic Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Lehigh Valley
|61
|38
|16
|3
|4
|83
|214
|179
|WB/Scranton
|57
|34
|17
|4
|2
|74
|185
|163
|Providence
|61
|36
|20
|3
|2
|77
|179
|146
|Charlotte
|61
|34
|24
|0
|3
|71
|202
|177
|Bridgeport
|59
|29
|22
|5
|3
|66
|158
|153
|Springfield
|60
|27
|28
|4
|1
|59
|170
|188
|Hershey
|61
|25
|27
|4
|5
|59
|164
|197
|Hartford
|62
|26
|28
|5
|3
|60
|166
|208
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toronto
|59
|41
|16
|1
|1
|84
|193
|130
|Syracuse
|60
|35
|19
|3
|3
|76
|185
|156
|Rochester
|60
|29
|15
|10
|6
|74
|179
|162
|Utica
|60
|30
|20
|6
|4
|70
|171
|172
|Laval
|60
|23
|29
|6
|2
|54
|173
|210
|Binghamton
|59
|19
|30
|7
|3
|48
|143
|186
|Belleville
|62
|22
|35
|2
|3
|49
|148
|225
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|59
|35
|16
|4
|4
|78
|202
|149
|Chicago
|59
|33
|18
|6
|2
|74
|188
|159
|Grand Rapids
|59
|31
|21
|1
|6
|69
|184
|171
|Iowa
|58
|27
|18
|8
|5
|67
|181
|180
|Rockford
|59
|29
|24
|3
|3
|64
|179
|183
|Milwaukee
|60
|30
|25
|4
|1
|65
|170
|188
|Cleveland
|57
|20
|30
|4
|3
|47
|140
|190
|Pacific Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Tucson
|53
|31
|17
|4
|1
|67
|165
|142
|San Diego
|53
|30
|20
|2
|1
|63
|172
|156
|Ontario
|54
|29
|19
|4
|2
|64
|157
|148
|Texas
|61
|31
|21
|6
|3
|71
|176
|182
|Stockton
|53
|28
|20
|2
|3
|61
|170
|154
|San Antonio
|61
|28
|24
|9
|0
|65
|157
|176
|San Jose
|53
|25
|22
|3
|3
|56
|134
|151
|Bakersfield
|53
|22
|22
|8
|1
|53
|143
|167
