Alex Ovechkin joins NHL’s exclusive 600-goal club

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin has become the 20th player in NHL history to score 600 goals.

The captain of the Washington Capitals scored twice Monday night against the Winnipeg Jets to reach the milestone in his 990th regular-season game. Ovechkin joined Wayne Gretzky, Mario Lemieux and Brett Hull as the only players to score 600 in under 1,000 games.

Ovechkin’s goal 3:53 into the second period was his 42nd of the season as he tries to hit 50 for the eighth time. The Russian winger had just 33 goals in 2016-17, his second-lowest total in a non-lockout-shortened season.

The 32-year-old’s return to the top of the league’s goal-scoring chart made his sharp climb to 600 all the more impressive. No player 32 or older has led the NHL in goals since Phil Esposito in 1974-75.

___

Follow Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey