Ambulance crash kills patient, injures driver and attendant

VERMILION, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an ambulance driver lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road in a crash that killed a patient and injured the driver and an EMS attendant in northern Ohio.

The State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday a few miles outside of Vermilion, which is roughly 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Cleveland.

Patrol Lt. Brett Gockstetter said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency before losing control of the North Central EMS vehicle.

Gockstetter said the patient’s wife was following the ambulance and saw the crash. No other vehicles were involved.

Authorities said the driver’s injuries weren’t life-threatening, but the attendant was seriously injured.

North Central EMS said in a statement that it’s cooperating with authorities in the investigation.