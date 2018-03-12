American Pride hosts contest to help entrepreneurs start mowing businesses

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local business owner is holding a contest to help young entrepreneurs jump start their lawn service careers.

Ryan Dodson, the Owner of American Pride Power Equipment, is holding a giveaway for young people who want to start their own business mowing lawns. Dodson will be giving packages with four pieces of equipment to three entrepreneurs.

“It’s a push mower, an edger, a trimmer, and a blower. And we’re just going to help a few kids get started in the mowing business. High school or recent graduate,” said Dodson.

Dodson got the idea for the contest from his own entrepreneur background. He remembers working hard to get his business started and how important it was to get help. Now he wants to give back and help others get their start.

“I went door to door to pick up my first 13 yards and really that’s what got me started in business,” Dodson reminisced. “And, you know, the lessons I learned in business back then about budgeting and taking care of customers and, you know, business planning I still use today. And so, you know, it can be very a very valuable experience if you’re in highschool and you’re ambitious and you want to do your own thing.”

To enter you just need to submit your name, address, and answer a few questions. You can find the application here.