AP source: Lotulelei intends to sign 5-year deal with Bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation confirms to The Associated Press that free agent defensive tackle Star Lotulelei has reached an agreement to sign a five-year contract with the Buffalo Bills.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the signing won’t become official until the NFL’s business year opens on Wednesday. The agreement was first reported by ESPN.com on Tuesday.

Lotulelei was a five-year starter with Carolina after being selected by the Panthers in the first round of the 2013 draft. He’s listed at 6-foot-3 and 311 pounds and fills an immediate hole on Buffalo’s defensive front.

Buffalo traded defensive tackle Marcell Dareus to Jacksonville in October, and veteran starter Kyle Williams’ future remains uncertain. Williams is unsigned and has also contemplated the possibility of retiring.

Lotulelei is also very familiar with Bills coach Sean McDermott, who was the Panthers defensive coordinator before taking over in Buffalo in January 2017.

