AP source: WR Albert Wilson discussing deal with Dolphins

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says receiver Albert Wilson is discussing a $24 million, three-year deal with the Miami Dolphins.

The person confirmed the discussions to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the agreement hadn’t become final.

Miami also released veteran linebacker Lawrence Timmons.

Wilson is expected to sign after the start of the NFL’s new year Wednesday. He’ll help replace three-time Pro Bowl receiver Jarvis Landry, whom the Dolphins have agreed to trade to the Cleveland Browns for two draft picks.

In four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Wilson caught 124 passes for 1,544 yards. That included 42 receptions for 554 yards last year.

Wilson is from Port St. Lucie, Florida.

