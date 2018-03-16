Area rivals excited to meet in regional championship game

ATHENS, Ohio – John Glenn High School and Meadowbrook High School are separated by just 15 miles but come Saturday they’ll be meeting the Convo Center with a trip to the final four on the line.

The Little Muskies (21-4) won their regional semifinal game with ease, coasting past Unioto 65-29. Meadowbrook’s (21-6) path was a different story. The Colt won a back-and-forth game over state ranked Fairland to move to the regional title game.

John Glenn is hoping to get to the state final four for the second time in the last three years. The Colts are seeking their first ever appearance in Columbus.

“Coach Woodard is a great coach and his staff and program are the one of the best around. Look at the last five years and what they’ve done. To have a running clock in a regional game against a team that’s really good, wow,” said Meadowbrook head coach Lou Tolzda.

The Little Muskies and Colts meet in last year’s tournament as well. Meadowbrook got the best of John Glenn in a close game in the district championship in Coshocton.

The Little Muskies top concern will likely be figuring out how to stop Meadowbrook’s Trey Singleton. He was the co-East District player of the year and dropped 31 points in the win on Thursday over Fairland.

“They are a good team. They have a few good players. But we execute our game plan and we should be fine,” said John Glenn sophomore Sam Kumler.

John Glenn was last in this situation in 2016 when they won the regional title to go to states. Only two players on that team are still around on this year’s team – Justin Heacock and Nick Meinert. For seniors like Josh Raley he’d love to get his own shot at the Schott.

“It’d be a great experience. We are all ready to go. We know we can do it. We’re just excited to be there,” said Raley.

Saturday’s game will tip off in Athens at 3 p.m. You can listen to live play-by-play on Z92 Radio.