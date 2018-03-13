Balderson: Petrochemical Plant to Create Jobs

Governor John Kasich says a major South Korean Industrial Plant builder has joined Ohio’s effort to build a multi-billon dollar petrochemical plant. Kasich on Monday called the partnership between Seoul-based Daelim Industrial and PTT Globel Chemical “a game changer for the proposed ethane “cracker” in eastern Ohio’s Belmont County. State Senator Troy Balderson of Zanesville joined Kasich for the announcement. He said this development would create thousands of construction jobs and hundreds of permanent positions for our state. Discussed for year the facility would convert ethane, a by product of natural gas drilling, into an ingredient for producing plastics. JobsOhio has provided $19 million to the project. PTT says it’s invested about $100 million so far on engineering and design.