Barbashev leads Blues to 4-2 win over Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ivan Barbashev had a goal and an assist to help the St. Louis Blues beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on Monday night.

Robert Bortuzzo, Vladimir Sobotka and Patrik Berglund also scored for the Blues, who have won consecutive games after losing nine of 10. They began the night three points out of a playoff spot in the crowded Western Conference race.

Alex Pietrangelo had two assists and Jake Allen made 21 saves.

Corey Perry and Derek Grant scored for the Ducks, who lost their third straight. Anaheim entered third in the Pacific Division, one point behind San Jose and one ahead of Los Angeles. Both those teams were still playing when the Ducks’ game ended.

John Gibson stopped 18 shots.

Anaheim pulled to 3-2 at 6:15 of the third period when Chris Kelly sent a wrist shot from beyond the circle that deflected off Grant and sailed past Allen for his ninth goal.

But the Blues quickly responded, turning an Anaheim turnover into a 4-2 lead. Bergland emerged with the puck and fired in his ninth goal.

For the second consecutive game, the Blues broke out to a 2-0 lead.

They opened the scoring 17:33 into the first period when a quick pass from Pietrangelo found Bortuzzo in the middle of the ice. His wrist shot sailed just above the right leg pad of Gibson and into the net.

It was Bortuzzo’s eighth goal of the season, but third in four games.

Three minutes into the second, the Blues went up 2-0 when Barbashev knocked in the rebound of Pietrangelo’s shot for his seventh goal.

Anaheim got one back later in the second when Ryan Getzlaf sent a sharp pass between the legs of Berglund to a waiting Perry, stationed just beyond the crease. He deflected the puck in for his 15th goal.

St. Louis regained its two-goal lead at 16:50 of the second when Sobotka took a strong pass and snapped a shot under Gibson for his 10th goal.

UP NEXT

Blues: Return home to play Colorado on Thursday.

Ducks: Play the second of four consecutive home games Wednesday against Vancouver.

___

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey