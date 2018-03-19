Battle to recovery

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- An influx of people have reached out to Muskingum Behavioral Health for help with addiction since ‘Filling the Void’ aired on WHIZ News.

‘Filling the Void’ was a TV special that shared the story of addiction and recovery with Muskingum Behavioral Health’s CEO Steve Carrel, anchor Bri Malaska, and those who are or have been struggling with addiction. Carrel said since the special aired on March 8th several people have reached out for help.

“It got people talking, every place I go, I have people saying ‘oh that was a great show’ and it’s usually followed up by at least one question and we get a chance to talk about it. Not just me or my staff, other people are just talking about the opioid problem and how it’s impacting our community,” said Carrel.

Carrel said the increase of calls and people coming in, isn’t the only way this special has helped the community. He said people talking about beating addiction shows others, who are struggling, that recovery is possible.

“You can do it and you can get into recovery. Not just get into recovery but, you can have a long-term recovery. That’s a message that we have been really bad at telling over time,” said Carrel.

For more information, you can contact ‘Filling the Void’ at (740) 454-1266. If you would like to see the special, in its entirety, you can access the link here.