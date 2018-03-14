The Carr Center received a needed donation

ZANESVILLE, Ohio-The Carr Center has been donated something fitting of its name.

Home Instead Senior Care has donated a vehicle to The Carr Center as a way to help them transport the elderly and pediatric patients around town. Carr Center’s Executive Director Kim Hosler said this will allow for a much more efficient door to door transportation services.

“It’s going to actually give us more visibility in the community. I think it’s really important for people to remember that we’ve been here a long time but, we’re still here and we’re still doing really important things. Secondarily, we work with seniors that live in this community and many of them are living independently and they are trying to maintain their level of functioning. That takes transportation, and transportation issues have always been a problem in this community, but I think that’s going to change,” said Hosler.

Home Instead Senior Care’s Franchise Owner Amy Huddleston said they wanted to donate the car to a local organization who could use it to help benefit the community. She said someone suggests The Carr Center and everyone agreed it would be a perfect fit.

“I just happened to bring it up in my office and one of our staff, Ann, just said to me, ‘what about The Carr Center?’ And I said perfect, it’s just perfect because we love to benefit seniors. That’s our line of work too with our Adult Day Center was really in line with what our mission is,” said Huddleston.

Both Huddleston and Hosler said the vehicle donation will help to allow the elderly to live and stay in their homes for as long as possible.