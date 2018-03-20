Cash Saver grocery store opens in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- A new grocery store celebrates its opening with a ribbon cutting this afternoon.

Cash Saver opened up in Cambridge on March 16th. The grocery store owned by the Riesbeck family strives to offer lower pricing to consumers.

“We’re pleased to bring this type of format to the Cambridge community and the region,” said Steve Riesbeck the Owner. “It’s a little bit different format than what some folks around here are used to. What we do is we work extremely hard to buy our products at cost.”

The grocery store then sells the products to consumers for the same price it purchased them for which keeps prices low for customers. The business makes its money by adding 10 percent on to the total cost of the consumers purchase. Riesbeck said despite this difference the store will be similar to other Riesbeck grocery stores.

“You can expect a clean store. You can expect accurate pricing and signage. You can expect us to have items in stock,” said Riesbeck. “You can expect a different store from time to time because remember when we get a good buy, like a volume buy where the cost is lower, we’re bringing that here to the store.”

The store is located at 1731 Southgate Parkway and is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.