Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual ‘Spring Break’ meeting

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce held its annual “Spring Break!” at Littick Hall this morning.

More than 400 members of the chamber of commerce attend the meeting where new board members were introduced and awards were given out. Over 100 businesses were given ACES Awards for investing in the community. Chamber President Dana Matz said together the businesses invested over $26 million.

“Long term impact is hopefully it leads to job security, job growth, hiring employees, increased tax roll for the community, and more opportunities in the future for jobs,” said Matz.

In addition to giving awards to businesses, the chamber honored one of their own with an award for service. Vice-President Kelly Ashby has been serving the community for 25 years and was given special recognition this morning. Ashby said she is honored to receive the award and loves what she does at the chamber.

I have enjoyed every year that I have been with the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitors Bureau; and it was quite a surprise,” said Ashby. “And it was awesome that some of my family members were here as a surprise too.”

This years guest speaker at the meeting was Chad Willett. Willett spoke to the crowd about unlocking your creative energies.