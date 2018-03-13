Chamber of Commerce releases 2018 visitors guide

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce has a new visitors guide out for distribution.

You’ll notice the new 2018 guide features the staple pictures from the area with a vibrant green cover. Chamber Vice President Kelly Ashby said information gathered at trade shows were used to help create new content for the guide.

“Something new and exciting this year with the visitors guide is there is a two page spread on motorcycle routes that start and end here in Muskingum County,” said Ashby. “We have been targeting folks that ride motorcycles and enjoy the scenic routes that we have to offer.”

Ashby said the guide has some new distribution routes this year including routes on the Pennsylvania turnpike, two new routes in Michigan, as well as new routes in Ohio. Ashby said the guide serves many different purposes and can be used by residents and tourists as well as potential residents.

“We certainly also always encourage the local business community to utilize this as a business marketing tool. If you’re trying to attract new employees and they’re looking for what is there to see and do if I move to this location,” said Ashby. “So certainly we encourage folks to ask us for relocation packets or packets just to encourage growth with their companies.”

If you would like to see the new guide you can stop by the Welcome Center or call the Welcome Center at 740-455-8282 and request to have one sent to you.