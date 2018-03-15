Chicago drops out of World Cup bid, criticizes FIFA

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago, the home of the U.S. Soccer Federation, dropped out of the North American bid for the 2026 World Cup as 23 cities were chosen to be included in documents being submitted to FIFA on Friday.

Vancouver, British Columbia, said its bid was rejected because it refused to comply with FIFA requirements that include tax waivers and putting agreements under Swiss law. Seven other U.S. cities were cut: Charlotte, North Carolina; Glendale, Arizona; Las Vegas; Minneapolis; Salt Lake City; and Tampa, Florida.

Sixty games would be played in the U.S. under the bid plan, including all from the quarterfinals on. Three cities were included from Mexico and Canada, and each of those nations would host 10 games.

Morocco also is bidding, and the 208 FIFA members are scheduled to make the decision at FIFA Congress in Moscow on June 13. The 2026 World Cup will be the first with a 48-nation field. If chosen, the North American bid intends to ask FIFA to choose 16 venues for the tournament.