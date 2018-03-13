Cincinnati mayor says city manager agrees to leave job

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati’s mayor says the city manager has agreed to leave his job.

Mayor John Cranley said in a statement Tuesday that he and City Manager Harry Black reached an “agreement in principle,” for Black to leave. Cranley says he expects details to be finalized by March 19. A deal would require City Council approval.

Black told reporters Tuesday at City Hall he had no immediate comment. A message seeking comment was left at his office.

Tuesday’s announcement comes after earlier reports that Cranley was seeking Black’s resignation.

Black complained recently that “rogue elements” in the police department were trying to undermine him and Police Chief Eliot Isaac. An assistant police chief was forced to retire early but will receive some $400,000 in pay and benefits.

Black was hired in 2014.