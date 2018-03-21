City’s mayor-manager standoff goes before council

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati City Council is expected to focus on the standoff over the embattled city manager.

Council meets Wednesday, nearly two weeks after Mayor John Cranley asked Harry Black to resign. Black balked, and The Cincinnati Enquirer reports there isn’t majority support for a proposed $432,000 severance package for Black. He’s been the manager since 2014.

Cranley has cited what he described as a pattern of unprofessional behavior. Black’s severance package requires support from five of nine council members. Black said in a statement Saturday he hoped council would approve the deal to end the “tumult and chaos.”

But some council members say they instead want to hire an attorney for an outside assessment of Black’s performance. Councilman Jeff Pastor backs the package, saying Black deserves to leave with dignity.