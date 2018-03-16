Collecting food for Lent

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A local church has decided to honor the Lenten season by holding a ’40 Cans for 40 Days’ campaign.

Typically for Lent a person will give up something or volunteer their time to a cause, to help them grow closer to God. Saint Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church is doing this by collecting non-perishable foods.

“It ties in association with Christ being out in the desert for 40 days prior to Easter and he was without food or water,” Development Director Lori Mazzone said. “So a play on that is we are collecting food to give to the needy during this time.”

Mazzone said Saint Thomas Aquinas has been stocking up their own food pantry, as well as delivering to Eastside Community Ministry and Christ’s Table.

“It’s very exciting for all of us to see it pile up like this and then it’s just a good time sorting through,” Mazzone exclaimed. “Whenever we call a place like Eastside Community Ministry to say we have another pick up. They always open up the doors and say ‘Wow, look at everything.’ So it’s very exciting, we’re looking forward to seeing what the final total is going to be.”

Saint Thomas Aquinas has already collected approximately 4,000 items and is still collecting until the end of Lent. For those who want to provide non-perishable foods can call the church office at (740) 453-3301.