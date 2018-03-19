Commissioners talk courthouse safety plan

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- In light of the Parkland shooting and other shooting incidents around the country many schools, businesses, and government buildings are upping their security.

The County Commissioners, interested in making the courthouse a safer place, invited Deputy Chris Merry to speak to staff today about safety measures that can be put in place.

“We have discussed in the past maybe just having one way to enter the building, you know, the main street entrance to come up those steps,” said Commissioner Cindy Cameron. “We realized we’d also have to discuss the handicap to be accessible.”

The Commissioners want to improve safety not only for the staff but for the general public as well.

“I think it’s always better to be preventative rather than reactionary,” said Commissioner Mollie Crooks. “So we’re just looking ahead to see what can we do to ensure that everyone is welcome in the courthouse, but yet can have a real feeling of safety when they’re here.”

Deputy Merry will be meeting with each office in the building to go over their safety plans. Once all members have had a chance to offer input Merry and the Commissioners will meet again to come up with a course of action.