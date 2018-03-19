Coshocton County man charged in home invasion

COSHOCTON, Ohio–The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that a West Lafayette man has been charged in connection with a home invasion.

Sheriff Tim Rogers said 21-year-old Derrick Hill was charged with aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree.

Rogers said on Friday, March 16th at 5:55 p.m., a deputy who was working security detail at Meadows Apartments on Magnolia Street was informed by a female that her ex-boyfriend had broken into her apartment and threatened her with a knife in front of her small children.

Authorities said Hill fled the scene but was arrested later that evening during a traffic stop.

The incident remains under investigation.