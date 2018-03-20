County Commissioners help deliver meals for Meals on Wheels

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Commissioners took a break from work to stop by the Muskingum County Center for Seniors and help with Meals on Wheels.

The commissioners along with Center for Seniors board members helped pack plates and deliver meals to seniors in need. Over 600 meals are being served across the county.

“Today we are celebrating March for Meals,” said Ann Combs the Executive Director at the Center for Seniors. “We at the Center for Seniors are honored to be able to serve the seniors of Muskingum County that have nutritional risks and are unable to get out to the grocery store or be able to stand and prepare a meal for themselves.”

Combs said these meals are very important for seniors. She said Meals on Wheels is a federally funded program and right now the funding is on the chopping block and needs support from the community to keep feeding the seniors.

“Advocacy on behalf of the seniors in Muskingum County is a huge part of making sure that these continue. We encourage you to reach out to your congressman, your senators both at the state and the federal level,” said Combs.

Any seniors in need of food assistance can call the Center for Seniors at 740-454-9761 and go through the need assessment process.