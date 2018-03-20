Dad of dead 4-year-old wants services agency investigated

CLEVELAND (AP) — The father of a 4-year-old girl who died of a stroke that authorities say was caused by blunt force trauma while in the care of her mother and the mother’s boyfriend wants the county children and family services agency investigated.

Mikhal Garrett and the other activists Monday called for an investigation into Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Children and Family Services while marching outside the agency in Cleveland. Aniya Day Garrett’s mother and the mother’s boyfriend have been charged with aggravated murder.

Police said paramedics found Aniya unresponsive with burn marks March 11 in Euclid. She died later of a stroke.

Cleveland.com reports Garrett told court officials months earlier he suspected his daughter was abused. A Children and Family Services spokeswoman told Cleveland.com that it’s internally reviewing its handling of the case.