Destiny Hutcheson leads Muskingum Valley girls all-stars

DRESDEN, Ohio — The Muskingum Valley girls all-star teams rolled past the Licking County all-stars on Saturday afternoon by a final of 83-48.
Below are the participants for each team, along with their point totals. Congratulations to all the area girls selected to play in Saturday’s game.
MUSKINGUM VALLEY
Jensen Israel (Maysville) – 4 points
Jena Wharton (Sheridan) – 2 points
Carson Miller (Crooksville) – 9 points
Sara Cooper (Sheridan) – 4 points
Madison Hunter (John Glenn) – 7 points
Kenzie Newsom (Zanesville) – 7 points
Jessie Durant (Rosecrans) – 4 points
Gabee Bryan (Tri-Valley) – 7 points
Destiny Hutcheson (Philo) – 21 points
Alyssa Edwards-Frick (Tri-Valley) – 8 points
Rylie Winsor (Maysville) – 10 points
LICKING COUNTY
Daisha Shackelford (Heath) – 4 points
Payton Hartshorn (Granville Christian) – 4 points
Brooke Brown (Heath) – 3 points
Abi English (Granville Christian) – 0 points
Megan Davis (Lakewood) – 6 points
Madilyn Smith (Granville) – 7 points
Lexie Stough (Licking Valley) – 6 points
Taylor Scott (Newark) – 4 points
Andi English (Granville Christian) – 10 points
Jade Case (Licking Heights) – 2 points
Emily Amore (Newark Catholic) – 0 points
Emily Keener (Utica) – 2 points