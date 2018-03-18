Destiny Hutcheson leads Muskingum Valley girls all-stars

DRESDEN, Ohio — The Muskingum Valley girls all-star teams rolled past the Licking County all-stars on Saturday afternoon by a final of 83-48.

Below are the participants for each team, along with their point totals. Congratulations to all the area girls selected to play in Saturday’s game.

MUSKINGUM VALLEY

Jensen Israel (Maysville) – 4 points

Jena Wharton (Sheridan) – 2 points

Carson Miller (Crooksville) – 9 points

Sara Cooper (Sheridan) – 4 points

Madison Hunter (John Glenn) – 7 points

Kenzie Newsom (Zanesville) – 7 points

Jessie Durant (Rosecrans) – 4 points

Gabee Bryan (Tri-Valley) – 7 points

Destiny Hutcheson (Philo) – 21 points

Alyssa Edwards-Frick (Tri-Valley) – 8 points

Rylie Winsor (Maysville) – 10 points

LICKING COUNTY

Daisha Shackelford (Heath) – 4 points

Payton Hartshorn (Granville Christian) – 4 points

Brooke Brown (Heath) – 3 points

Abi English (Granville Christian) – 0 points

Megan Davis (Lakewood) – 6 points

Madilyn Smith (Granville) – 7 points

Lexie Stough (Licking Valley) – 6 points

Taylor Scott (Newark) – 4 points

Andi English (Granville Christian) – 10 points

Jade Case (Licking Heights) – 2 points

Emily Amore (Newark Catholic) – 0 points

Emily Keener (Utica) – 2 points