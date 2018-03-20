Doggie Day: Carmella

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center have a new puppy for you to meet on this weeks ‘Doggie Day.’

The adoption center furry friends name is Carmella. She is a lab mix, who is only a year old. Deputy Dog Warden Brittany Calihan said she’s a friendly and loving.

“She has become one of our favorites. She’s very calm, she’s a good dog, and she’s very young. She’s just so lovable. She loves us. She gets along with all the other dogs really great,” said Calihan.

She was a stray picked up at a few weeks ago and she will be ready to be adopted soon. Calihan said one of Carmella’s favorite things is to give hugs.

“You can tell she’s sweet. She’s been out of her kennel maybe 10 minutes and she’s wound down and relaxed now,” said Calihan.

If you would like to meet Carmella, you can set up a meeting by calling the Adoption Center at 740-453-0273. The adoption center will also have a fundraiser at Bryan Place on April 7th will all proceeds benefiting the new adoption center building.