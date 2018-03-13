‘Doggie Day:’ Georgia

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center has a new dog ready to be a part of your family.

This is Georgia and she is a bulldog mix who will be ready to be adopted next week. She was found on Valentine’s Day. Deputy Dog Warden Brittany Calihan said she likes being outside when it’s warm.

“She loves when it’s been sunny. She loves going out and laying in the sun. She lays right up against the building in the sun. Once the sun goes away she comes back in and sleeps in her bed,” said Calihan.

Calihan said the Adoption Center calls her their little Georgia peach because of how cute and loving she is. She gets along with other dogs and kids.

“We have these, they look like alligators. Those greenies, that clean your teeth, but their like alligators, all the dogs got them and she did not eat hers. She thought it was a toy. She just played with it. She was so proud of it. She’d bring it to you and show you. No problems taking it from her. She’s very sweet,” said Calihan.

Her adoption fee is $105. If you are interested in adopting Georgia, you can set up an interaction with her by calling the adoption center at 740-453-0273.