Drug Raid in Coshocton results in more arrests

COSHOCTON, Ohio–Authorities in Coshocton County said Thursday that five adults were arrested at a home that was searched for drugs less than a month ago.

Coshocton County Sheriff Tim Rogers said around 11:30 a.m. Thursday detectives from his office executed a search warrant at a residence in the 300 block of North 3rd Street in Coshocton.

Rogers said five adults, two females and three males, were taken into custody. He said drugs, drug related items and cash were seized in the warrant.

The names of the suspects have not been released pending the filing of formal charges.

Rogers said on February 23rd detectives executed a search warrant at the same residence on North 3rd Street where they arrested three adults and seized several types of drugs and cash.