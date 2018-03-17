ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|63
|38
|20
|3
|2
|81
|233
|186
|Adirondack
|64
|36
|21
|3
|4
|79
|209
|199
|Reading
|63
|34
|21
|8
|0
|76
|202
|175
|Wheeling
|64
|31
|25
|7
|1
|70
|222
|221
|Worcester
|61
|29
|25
|4
|3
|65
|168
|177
|Brampton
|63
|24
|29
|6
|4
|58
|185
|214
|South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|62
|43
|13
|2
|4
|92
|216
|155
|x-South Carolina
|61
|39
|15
|6
|1
|85
|182
|133
|Orlando
|65
|31
|27
|6
|1
|69
|193
|212
|Atlanta
|65
|29
|32
|2
|2
|62
|185
|207
|Norfolk
|64
|25
|32
|6
|1
|57
|198
|234
|Jacksonville
|63
|24
|32
|4
|3
|55
|185
|216
|Greenville
|64
|21
|35
|7
|1
|50
|186
|258
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Toledo
|65
|45
|15
|3
|2
|95
|217
|153
|x-Fort Wayne
|63
|42
|17
|3
|1
|88
|262
|185
|Cincinnati
|61
|35
|24
|2
|0
|72
|194
|180
|Kalamazoo
|62
|30
|26
|4
|2
|66
|227
|224
|Indy
|63
|30
|29
|3
|1
|64
|207
|221
|Kansas City
|62
|30
|28
|2
|2
|64
|169
|195
|Quad City
|63
|20
|39
|3
|1
|44
|172
|263
|Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|63
|41
|16
|4
|2
|88
|227
|188
|Idaho
|64
|37
|20
|4
|3
|81
|211
|175
|Wichita
|64
|33
|24
|5
|2
|73
|204
|202
|Allen
|62
|31
|25
|4
|2
|68
|207
|199
|Tulsa
|63
|28
|24
|3
|8
|67
|191
|201
|Utah
|63
|25
|24
|8
|6
|64
|207
|223
|Rapid City
|64
|21
|38
|3
|2
|47
|176
|239
