ECHL At A Glance

by Associated Press on March 19, 2018 at 9:55 pm
All Times Eastern
Eastern Conference
North Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
Manchester6338203281233186
Adirondack6537213481212201
Reading6334218076202175
Wheeling6431257170222221
Worcester6230254367172179
Brampton6424306458187217
South Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Florida6243132492216155
x-South Carolina6240156187185135
Orlando6531276169193212
Atlanta6629333261187210
Jacksonville6425324357189217
Norfolk6525336157199238
Greenville6421357150186258
Western Conference
Central Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Toledo6646153297221154
x-Fort Wayne6342173188262185
Cincinnati6235252072195184
Kalamazoo6230264266227224
Kansas City6331282266177195
Indy6330293164207221
Quad City6420403144172271
Mountain Division
GPWLOLSOLPtsGFGA
x-Colorado6442164290231191
Idaho6437204381211175
Wichita6433245273204202
Allen6331255269210203
Tulsa6328243867191201
Utah6425258664209227
Rapid City6421383247176239
