ECHL At A Glance

|All Times Eastern
|Eastern Conference
|North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manchester
|63
|38
|20
|3
|2
|81
|233
|186
|Adirondack
|65
|37
|21
|3
|4
|81
|212
|201
|Reading
|63
|34
|21
|8
|0
|76
|202
|175
|Wheeling
|64
|31
|25
|7
|1
|70
|222
|221
|Worcester
|62
|30
|25
|4
|3
|67
|172
|179
|Brampton
|64
|24
|30
|6
|4
|58
|187
|217
|South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Florida
|62
|43
|13
|2
|4
|92
|216
|155
|x-South Carolina
|62
|40
|15
|6
|1
|87
|185
|135
|Orlando
|65
|31
|27
|6
|1
|69
|193
|212
|Atlanta
|66
|29
|33
|3
|2
|61
|187
|210
|Jacksonville
|64
|25
|32
|4
|3
|57
|189
|217
|Norfolk
|65
|25
|33
|6
|1
|57
|199
|238
|Greenville
|64
|21
|35
|7
|1
|50
|186
|258
|Western Conference
|Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Toledo
|66
|46
|15
|3
|2
|97
|221
|154
|x-Fort Wayne
|63
|42
|17
|3
|1
|88
|262
|185
|Cincinnati
|62
|35
|25
|2
|0
|72
|195
|184
|Kalamazoo
|62
|30
|26
|4
|2
|66
|227
|224
|Kansas City
|63
|31
|28
|2
|2
|66
|177
|195
|Indy
|63
|30
|29
|3
|1
|64
|207
|221
|Quad City
|64
|20
|40
|3
|1
|44
|172
|271
|Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|x-Colorado
|64
|42
|16
|4
|2
|90
|231
|191
|Idaho
|64
|37
|20
|4
|3
|81
|211
|175
|Wichita
|64
|33
|24
|5
|2
|73
|204
|202
|Allen
|63
|31
|25
|5
|2
|69
|210
|203
|Tulsa
|63
|28
|24
|3
|8
|67
|191
|201
|Utah
|64
|25
|25
|8
|6
|64
|209
|227
|Rapid City
|64
|21
|38
|3
|2
|47
|176
|239
Post Views: 1