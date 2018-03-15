EMA Director updates Commissioners on status of tornado sirens

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Muskingum County Emergency Management Agency stopped by the Commissioners chamber today to discuss tornado sirens in the county.

Weekly testing of the sirens started last week. Director Jeff Jadwin said one of the 44 sirens did not work properly, but it is in the process of being repaired.

“We’re still waiting for the power poles to be reset and the power lines put back up,” said Jadwin. “And as soon as that’s done then that should up and running.”

Jadwin said one receiver failed at West Muskingum High School yesterday during the drill, and he has already put in a request for it to be repaired. Jadwin also talked to the commissioners about the contract for replacing and updating the sirens. The current contract is up in June.

“Therefore I wanted to get ahead of the ball game and get the contract out that it was advertised and set a deadline for when quotes need to be in to take care of the sirens so the next year we’ll have 44 sirens in the county, 43 that are prominent, one mobile,” said Jadwin.

The next tornado siren testing will be next Wednesday at 9:50 a.m. as part of the statewide testing drill.