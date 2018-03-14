Family that found 7 baseball cards worth millions finds 8th

LOS ANGELES (AP) — What could be better than becoming a millionaire after finding seven vintage baseball cards while cleaning out your late great-grandfather’s house?

How about finding an eighth?

The anonymous family that two years ago made one of the greatest finds in sports collectibles history when they found seven Ty Cobb baseball cards printed between 1909 and 1911 have now found one more in the matching set.

Those first seven sold for about $3 million.

They intend to hang on to the eighth, which was verified by Professional Sports Authenticator of Newport Beach, California, and valued at $250,000.

The family found the seven cards in a rumpled paper bag. The eighth was in a dusty box between two books.