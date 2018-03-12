Follies Family ‘Life Happens’

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Follies Family will be presenting their 30th annual variety show benefiting Genesis Hospice.

This year’s show’s name is Life Happens. It will use all local talent to showcase life from birth to death. Director Caitlin Staker said this show will take people on a journey of life.

“We’re going to start out very young with babies and we’re going to go all the way to the end to where people need hospice care the most. Right at the end of life is where hospice comes in, and that’s kind of why we decided to go this way with the show,” said Staker.

Follies Family President Charlotte Snider said it has provided about 25 thousand dollars each year since the benefit started. She said the community support makes the difference in peoples lives when they need it the most.

“This community has been so gracious and giving over the last several years but, the need continues to go up. Many, many families in need of end of life care don’t have the finances for that care,” said Snider.

The show will take place in the Secrest Auditorium this Saturday at 2:30 PM and again at 7:30 PM. Tickets are available on ticketleap.com.