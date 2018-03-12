Friedel, Bocanegra, Henry nominated for Hall of Fame

CHICAGO (AP) — Brad Friedel, Carlos Bocanegra and Thierry Henry are among first-year eligibles nominated for the National Soccer Hall of Fame’s class of 2018.

Also on the ballot for the first time are Juan Pablo Angel, Bobby Convey, Jay DeMerit, Stuart Holden, Eddie Johnson and Lori Lindsey.

To be eligible, a player must have played at least 20 full international games for the United States (reduced to 10 if the games were before 1990); or have played at least five seasons in an American first-division professional league and been a postseason league all-star at least once; or played at least five seasons in the Major Indoor Soccer League between the end of the NASL in 1984 and the end of the MISL in 1992, and been selected as a first-team postseason all-star in at least one of those seasons.

The Hall of Fame facility in Frisco, Texas, will open on Oct. 20-21, and will feature induction ceremonies, followed by FC Dallas hosting Sporting Kansas City in an MLS match.