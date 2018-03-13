Garcia talks Masters while on verge of becoming father

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Sergio Garcia kept to his schedule of the traditional conference call for the Masters champion while his wife was at the hospital for the birth of their first child.

His wife, Angela, was not due until Sunday. They are in Austin, Texas, and Garcia planned to speak to golf media on Tuesday morning. He called from the hospital. He paused at one point to answer a question, so it was clear she was not very far along in the process.

Even so, Garcia says it was surreal to be talking about his Masters victory while being on verge of becoming a father.

He says it looks as if the birth will happen early and he’s “excited and a little nervous for Angela and the baby to make sure everything goes well.”