Group giving rebates for installing car charging stations

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Four real estate development companies will receive rebates for installing electric vehicle charging stations at their apartment and condominium complexes in central Ohio.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the developers will receive a total of $170,000 from Smart Columbus for installing stations at 11 properties in and around Columbus during the next year.

Smart Columbus is an organization funded with grants won in a competition to provide job and economic opportunities and improve people’s quality of life.

The organization says charging stations are a rare commodity at apartment and condominium complexes.

Smart Columbus says less than 1 percent of vehicles sold in central Ohio in 2015 were electric powered. The group’s goal is to raise that number to nearly 2 percent by 2020, putting another 3,200 electric vehicles on the road.

