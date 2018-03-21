Home dryer causes house fire

ZANESVILLE, Ohio– Officials have ruled a home in the Putnam neighborhood a complete loss after a fire that was started by a dryer.

Assistant Fire Chief Doug Hobson said the fire started in the laundry room of a two-story home in the 100 block of Elmore Street on Tuesday night.

Hobson said 3 adults and 6 children, ranging in age from 7 months to 14-years-old, were in the home at the time of the fire. He said the home suffered water, smoke and fire damage.

The Red Cross was called to assist the displaced family.

South Zanesville Fire Department assisted Zanesville Fire Department on the scene. No injuries were reported.