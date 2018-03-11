The Home Garden and Business Expo 2018

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio- This weekend concluded The Home, Garden and Business Expo at The Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center.

Sunday, many gathered to enjoy the last day of the eighty plus vendors in attendance. Cambridge Chamber of Commerce President, Jo Sexton said this years expo was great!

“This is our twenty-six year for the home show. We set up on Thursday all day so eighty plus vendors and exhibitors came in and we’ve done great. We’ve had a great show Friday, Saturday and today is the last day. Probably record attendance, we’re pretty sure. We’ve been trying to keep track and we think we’re at record attendance so it’s been really good,” said President Sexton.

Although home and gardening serve as the focal point for this event, President Sexton says their striving to be inclusive of all businesses by offering a variety of vendors.

“It used to be called a garden show, and now it’s a home garden and business expo so we’re trying to be more inclusive of all businesses and all kinds of services.To be honest we were anticipating being down because we know that a lot of people are shopping online these days. But we’ve also seen that there’s a lot of people who really want to come out and talk to the sales person, learn about the products and touch and feel it,” said Sexton.

As this years expo comes to an end, preparations for next year are already underway.