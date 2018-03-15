Illinois’ leading scorer, Leron Black, turning pro

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Leron Black, the leading scorer for Illinois last season, will not return for his final year of eligibility.

Black had his best season in Brad Underwood’s first year as head coach. The junior had career highs in points, assists, blocks, free throw percentage, 3-point field goal percentage and overall field goal percentage. He led the Illini with 15.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Black is the second player to leave since the end of the season. Mark Smith, 2017 Illinois Mr. Basketball and the Illini’s top-ranked recruit for the Class of 2017, is transferring after one year.